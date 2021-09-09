Best bets for Dak Prescott player props in Week 1 vs. Bucs

The Dallas Cowboys open the 2021 NFL season Thursday against the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For Dallas, the spotlight will be on QB Dak Prescott after a gruesome leg injury ended what was looking like a career season for the star. Prescott has been dealing with shoulder issues in the offseason, but is expected to suit up for the season opener.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Week 1 player props

O/U 292.5 passing yards (-115)

Our pick: Over

The Cowboys have a great running back in Ezekiel Elliott, but this is about Prescott’s return to football and the dynamic receiving group he has. In last season’s five games, Prescott threw for 450 or more yards three times. He’s likely going to have to put up big numbers again to keep pace with Tampa Bay’s offense Thursday.

O/U 40.5 pass attempts (Over -105, Under 130)

Our pick: Over

Prescott attempted 44.4 passes per game last season, but that number is clearly inflated by his three ridiculous efforts. In the other two contests, Prescott had 39 and 21 attempts respectively. His stats from the latter game are somewhat incomplete due to his injury. In a situation where his defense is unlikely to provide much help, expect the Dallas quarterback to throw the ball all over the park.

