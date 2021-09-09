Best bets for Antonio Brown player props in Week 1 vs. Cowboys

The defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the 2021 NFL season Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys. One of the more polarizing players on the field for the opener will be WR Antonio Brown, who’s talent level and off-field issues have clashed to create a potential lightning rod for the Bucs. Tom Brady is a fan of Brown, but will that translate to production on the field in 2021?

Bucs WR Antonio Brown: Week 1 player props

59.5 receiving yards: Over or Under (-115)

Our pick: Under

Brown is a good player, but he’s in a crowded skill position group with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller. Rob Gronkowski is back for another season as well, making it tough for Brown to get a lot of chances. In eight regular-season games last season, Brown had 59 or less receiving yards in five.

4.5 receptions: Over (-125) or Under (-105)

Our pick: Over

If you take away Brown’s ridiculous 11-catch, 138-yard day in Week 17 of last year, the receiver had five or more receptions in four of the seven games he played with Tampa Bay. Brown is no longer the best receiver in the league like he was in Pittsburgh, but he’s an effective pass-catcher on underneath routes and has Brady’s trust. That’s the most important component to have in this offense. Count on Brown to snag at least five catches Thursday night.

