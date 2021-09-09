DraftKings Sportsbook launches in Arizona with Cardinals-Titans promotion

DraftKings Sportsbook is officially live in Arizona. The sportsbook launched Friday morning in what is the 14th state to host the mobile sportsbook. DK is working with TPC Scottsdale to build a stand-alone sportsbook, but in the meantime, Arizona residents 21 and over can begin placing wagers on their mobile devices.

The launch of DraftKings Sportsbook in Arizona means it’s time for your much-needed no-brainer wager promotion. For Arizona residents, the sportsbook is offering a promotion in which you can double your money if the Arizona Cardinals score a point against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. The max bet is $50 and Arizona residents just need to head over to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The last time the Cardinals were shut out was Week 2 of the 2018 season. The Los Angeles Rams thumped them 34-0 in what would be Steve Wilks’ only year as head coach. The past two seasons under current head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona has been held to single digits three times.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.