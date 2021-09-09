Who is on the US and European Ryder Cup teams for the 2021 competition

The Ryder Cup is just two weeks away and the European golfers head to America hoping to successfully defend their 2018 victory. Europe has is 9-3 over the past 12 Ryder Cups with victories in three of the last four. The 2021 tournament will be held on the Straits course at Whistling Straits, Haven, Wisconsin.

DraftKings Sportsbook has installed Team USA as a -190 favorite to lift the trophy while Europe is a +140 underdog. In 3-way odds, the USA is -190, Europe is +200, and a tie is +1200. There have been two ties since the tournament launched in 1927.

The tournament will feature 12 golfers on each side with automatic qualifiers and Captains’ picks filling out the two rosters. The US and Europe have different qualifying standards based on PGA and European Tour performance, and then have a different number of Captain’s picks.

Team USA

The six automatic qualifiers were determined once the BMW Championship wrapped on August 29th. Points were accumulated from the 2019 majors, Players Championship, and World Golf Championship events, the 2020 Tour schedule including majors, and the 2021 Tour schedule including majors, but not including the TOUR Championship.

Automatic qualifiers

Collin Morikawa Dustin Johnson Bryson DeChambeau Brooks Koepka Justin Thomas Patrick Cantlay

Captain’s picks

Team captain Steve Stricker announced his Captain’s picks following the TOUR Championship.

Tony Finau Xander Schauffele Jordan Spieth Harris English Daniel Berger Scottie Scheffler

Team Europe

The European team includes nine automatic qualifiers — four from the Race to Dubai Points List and five from the World Points List who did not qualify in the Race to Dubai group. The automatic qualifiers will be finalized this coming weekend at the BMW PGA Championship, which wraps on Sunday, September 12.

Automatic qualifiers

Jon Rahm Tommy Fleetwood Rory McIlroy Paul Casey Viktor Hovland TBD TBD TBD

Captain’s picks