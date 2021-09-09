 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs FS Tyrann Mathieu remains on COVID-19 list Thursday

Kansas City hopes their star safety can get through COVID-19 protocols before Sunday’s game against the Browns.

By Chet Gresham
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu isn’t practicing Thursday, as he remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. mathieu tested positive just over a week ago and is fully vaccinated, per The Kansas City Star. Apart from that, we don’t know any details, but it’s safe to say he hasn’t been able to get back-to-back negative tests 24 hours apart or he’s still showing symptoms.

Vaccinated players just need the two tests and to not show symptoms of COVID-19 while unvaccinated players need to at least 10 days of quarantine before returning. Chiefs defensive coordinator says he just doesn’t know if Mathieu will be cleared to play yet, and that they have a plan B installed if he can’t, per Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney.

The Chiefs host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, a 2020 AFC Divisional Round rematch, which the Chiefs won in close fashion. Kansas City is favored by 5.5-points over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

