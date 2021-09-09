Ravens fear Gus Edwards tore his ACL at practice Thursday

UPDATE: The team is already leaking information that they believe Edwards tore his ACL, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ravens fear that RB Gus Edwards suffered a season-ending torn ACL during today's practice, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2021

Ty’son Williams will be the starter come Monday night when the Ravens take on the Raiders. Le’Veon Bell and Trenton Cannon will be his backup for the game, as they are the only healthy backs on the team at this point. There is a good chance Latavius Murray gets a call, but that is conjecture. Lamar Jackson is more than likely going to be the leading rusher for Baltimore once again.

It’s hard to believe things could get any worse for Baltimore Ravens running backs, but it appears that Gus Edwards has suffered a knee injury at practice, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Ravens cut short practice today after CB Marcus Peters and RB Gus Edwards sustained potentially significant knee injuries on back-to-back plays, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The team is having tests done on both players. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2021

The team already lost starter J.K. Dobbins to a season ending injury along with backup Justice Hill. Now that it appears Edwards will be out, Ty’son Williams is a must add for fantasy football. The Ravens also brought in Le’veon Bell and Trenton Cannon and now will likely look at other backs, with Latavius Murray being an obvious possibility.