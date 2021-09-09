 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ravens fear Gus Edwards tore his ACL at practice Thursday

The Ravens running backs’ luck continues to be awful, as yet another player goes down to what appears to be a season-ending injury

By Chet Gresham Updated
Gus Edwards #35 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a NFL preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Chris Keane/Getty Images

UPDATE: The team is already leaking information that they believe Edwards tore his ACL, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ty’son Williams will be the starter come Monday night when the Ravens take on the Raiders. Le’Veon Bell and Trenton Cannon will be his backup for the game, as they are the only healthy backs on the team at this point. There is a good chance Latavius Murray gets a call, but that is conjecture. Lamar Jackson is more than likely going to be the leading rusher for Baltimore once again.

It’s hard to believe things could get any worse for Baltimore Ravens running backs, but it appears that Gus Edwards has suffered a knee injury at practice, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The team already lost starter J.K. Dobbins to a season ending injury along with backup Justice Hill. Now that it appears Edwards will be out, Ty’son Williams is a must add for fantasy football. The Ravens also brought in Le’veon Bell and Trenton Cannon and now will likely look at other backs, with Latavius Murray being an obvious possibility.

More From DraftKings Nation