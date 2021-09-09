Patriots WR Nelson Agholor did not practice on Thursday

New England Patriots veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor did not practice on Thursday as the team prepares for their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Agholor has been dealing with an ankle injury and was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

The Patriots cannot afford to have Agholor out for this weekend’s season opener as they are already without N’Keal Harry. Last week, the former first round pick was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. If Agholor cannot play on Sunday, the Patriots would likely start Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne for an already-thin wide receiver unit. New additions Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry would likely see extra work from the tight end position.

Last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, Agholor had a breakout year after being ridiculed for his play in the previous season with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 28-year-old wide receiver had 48 receptions (82 targets) for 896 yards and eight touchdowns. It should be interesting to see if Agholor is upgraded on the injury report tomorrow.