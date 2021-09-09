Ravens sign Devonta Freeman to practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens are down three running backs, as J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill have all suffered season-ending injuries. The team has been bringing in running backs to replace their injured players, but have needed to keep doing so as they keep getting injured. The signed Le’Veon Bell to the practice squad earlier this week and now they’ve signed Devonta Freeman, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The expectation is that Freeman will be called up to the active roster, but Schefter didn’t say if that would be this week or next. Freeman has gone through camp and is likely more game ready than Bell at this point according to Ravens beat writer Jeff Zrebiec.

Ravens were interested in signing RB Devonta Freeman earlier in wk after they felt like he had good workout. With path to immediate playing time, Freeman now comes aboard. Unlike Bell, he has camp/preseason under his belt. Could make him more ready to step in asap and play — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 9, 2021

At this point, all we know is that UDFA Ty’son Williams will get the start against the Raiders. From there, it is anybody’s guess as to how this backfield might take shape. Both Bell and Freeman could be added to the active roster for Monday night, but one could also leapfrog the other.