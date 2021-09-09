Who is Gus Edwards’ backup for fantasy football

The Baltimore Ravens suffered some astonishing misfortune on Thursday with word that running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters both suffered significant knee injuries on back-to-back plays in practice.

Edwards is likely done for the season, two weeks removed from the Ravens losing JK Dobbins to a season-ending knee injury. We’re back once again to figure out who their backup options are, both for the team’s sake and for fantasy football managers looking for options.

Justice Hill had been competing for a spot but was lost to injury, leaving 2020 UDFA Ty’Son Williams as the primary guy. Earlier this week, the Ravens signed Le’Veon Bell to the practice squad and on Thursday they added Devonta Freeman to the practice squad. While Bell has not been with a team, Freeman went through camp with the Saints and would seem to be closer to being able to get activated this coming Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

For now, Williams is the guy. Freeman and Bell will get opportunities to push Williams, but Williams would seem on track to be the Ravens RB1 on Monday night. This is a huge opportunity for him and if you managed to land him in your fantasy draft or via post-draft waivers, you’re in luck. He’ll lose work to Freeman and/or Bell, but he’ll get a big opportunity in Week 1, nonetheless. He’s still available in some re-draft leagues, but not many so if you want to add him to your roster, you better hustle.