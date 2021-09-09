US Open results: Who is advancing to finals in women’s draw

The 2021 US Open has reached the semifinals and the women’s final will be determined on Thursday evening. The semifinals begin at 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN with a live stream at WatchESPN.

The semifinals open at 7 p.m. with #2 Aryna Sabalenka facing unseeded Leylah Annie Fernandez. Sabalenka is a -350 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Fernandez is a +270 underdog. Fernandez has made her run with upsets of #3 Naomi Osaka in the third round, #16 Angelique Kerber in the fourth round, and #5 Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals. Since losing the first set of her first round match, Sabalenka has cruised in straight sets each round, and has beaten three seeded opponents.

The second semifinal gets going at approximately 8:15 p.m. #17 Maria Sakkari will face unseeded Emma Raducanu. Sakkari is a -160 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Raducanu is a +130 underdog. A variety of upsets along the way has resulted in Raducano facing only one seeded opponent in her run, beating Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals. Sakkari has beaten seeded opponents the past three rounds, including upsets of #10 Petra Kvitova, #6 Bianca Andreescu, and #4 Karolína Plíšková.

Both semifinals matches are Thursday evening and we’ll be tracking results as the finalists are settled.

Semifinals results

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. #2 Aryna Sabalenka — 7 p.m.

Emma Raducanu vs. #17 Maria Sakkari — 8:15 p.m.

Finals matchup

TBD