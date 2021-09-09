Biggest line moves for Week 2 of college football

Each week in college football the bookmakers and bettors come together to create the markets that set the lines for each college football game.

Sometimes the opinions are pretty consistent all week long, but other times you’ll see big moves along the number as the week progresses. We’ll take a look at the games that have had the biggest changes so far for Week 2 of college football to the current lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Illinois vs. Virginia, Saturday 11:00 a.m. ET

Opened: Virginia -13

Now: Virginia -10.5

The Hoos got some respect early off their 43-0 win over William and Mary, but is it fair to grade a team when their opponent is two monarchs that died over 300 years ago?

This is some respect for an Illinois team that stunned Nebraska 30-22 opening weekend, but lost to what might be a very good UTSA Roadrunners side 37-30 last week.

Right now UVA’s Mackey Award Watch List member and Oklahoma State transfer TE Jelani Woods is listed as probable.

Washington vs. Michigan, Saturday 8:00 p.m. ET

Opened June 30th: Washington -1.5

Sunday September 5th open: Michigan -5.5

Now: Michigan -7

We’re bringing in the lookahead line from earlier this season as well here, because Washington had been a darling all season for sharp bettors. Well they might progress to the mean eventually, but losing to FCS Montana 13-7 at home will certainly put a damper on wagering enthusiasm.

Michigan looked quite competent in their 47-14 win over Western Michigan, though they lost superstar wide receiver Ronnie Bell for the season. This number might have moved even more if not for the injury to a key player.

Temple vs. Akron, Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Opened: Temple -3.5

Now: Temple -7

Don’t ever accuse us of only watching good football. The Zips are getting a TD despite losing by FIFTY POINTS to Auburn last Saturday. That might make Temple the worst team in Philly since the 1973 Sixers. But those Sixers at least won nine times in an 82-game season, whereas Temple is staring straight at an 0’fer.

The Owls were down 26-7 at halftime to Rutgers, and averaged 3.4 per play in the first half with three turnovers. We’ll take the white noise of the second half stats out of the 61-14 loss, but this team is absolutely abysmal and it’s actually worse than the numbers. They better find a way to beat Wagner on September 25th, or they could be looking at taking the collar for the second time after getting shutout with an 0-11 mark in 2005.

