Michael Gallup questionable to return Week 1 with an ankle injury

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is questionable to return to Thursday night’s game with an ankle injury, per Pro Football Network’s Adam Beasley. Gallup has had a good game to start the season, but he doesn’t look like he is close to returning to this game at the moment.

Gallup had four receptions for 36 yards before being forced from the game. But this has also been a game where Dak Prescott has thrown the ball over 80 percent of the time. Amari Cooper has been the star for the Cowboys passing attack with 12 receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Cedrick Wilson has taken over for Gallup and CeeDee Lamb will likely see more snaps with Gallup out.