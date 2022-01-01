West Virginia vs. #17 Texas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

New Year’s Day will bring us the start of Big 12 play in Austin, TX, as the No. 17 Texas Longhorns will open the new calendar by playing host to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Texas (10-2) successfully closed conference play on Tuesday by absolutely obliterating Incarnate Word for a 78-33 victory on Tuesday. The Longhorns allowed the Cardinals to make just 13 field goals for the entire game and held them to just 33% shooting. Dyan Disu had 14 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks off the bench.

West Virginia (11-1) is riding an eight-game winning streak into conference play and is knocking on the door of a Top 25 ranking. They were last in action over a week ago on December 22 when dominating Youngstown State for an 82-52 blowout victory, forcing 20 turnovers in the process. Sean McNeil dropped 23 points in the win.

How to watch Texas vs. West Virginia

When: Saturday, January 1st, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -8.5

Total: 122.5

The Pick

West Virginia +8.5

Texas’ lone losses this season have come against teams ranked in the Top 50 in KenPom, falling to Gonzaga in November before losing to Seton Hall in early December. Chances are they’ll get a handful from WVU to open conference play, so take the points with the Mountaineers.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.