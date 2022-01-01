Best quarterback streamers for Week 17 fantasy football championships.

It’s fantasy football championship weekend and many managers are already set at the quarterback position. If you have a top quarterback like Josh Allen, Justin Herbert or Tom Brady, you’re probably not looking for a last-week switch. However, there are plenty of managers who have been streaming the position all year and will once again be making a play purely based on the matchup for the championship round.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 17 lineups, along with their rostership percentage in ESPN leagues.

Derek Carr, Raiders vs. Colts (55.5 percent of ESPN leagues)

Carr has cooled off significantly from his hot start, and is coming off a truly poor fantasy performance against the Broncos. The Colts do present a tough challenge but Carr gets the benefit of playing in a dome and could potentially get Darren Waller back. The Raiders are still in playoff contention, so you can count on Carr to be out there and produce a solid effort.

Trey Lance, 49ers vs. Texans (4.8 percent)

Note — There’s a chance Jimmy Garrapolo is healthy and able to play in this game. Monitor the injury reports.

Lance has the highest upside of streaming options, if he does get the start Sunday against the Texans. The rookie’s ability to make plays with his legs could be the difference in fantasy matchups, especially against a suspect defense. Lance produced 20.38 and 14.58 fantasy points in his two starts this season, so he does have a solid floor with some upside.

Justin Fields, Bears vs. Giants (20.8 percent)

In the last six games he’s played in, Fields has 46 carries. That’s a healthy average to count on as a dual-threat quarterback, especially against a Giants team that can give up big runs. In his last two games, Fields has produced 18.36 and 16.9 fantasy points. If he’s healthy, he’s worth a look as a streaming option for Week 17.