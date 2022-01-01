Best D/ST streamers for Week 17 fantasy football

It’s championship weekend in fantasy football circles, and that often means a mad scramble to find the best defense available. Defense and special teams is the one position every manager will stream at some point in the season based on the matchup.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 17 lineups, along with their rostership percentage in ESPN leagues.

Steelers D/ST vs. Browns (49.3 percent in ESPN leagues)

If there’s one thing we know about Baker Mayfield this season, it’s that he’ll turn the ball over. In this matchup of AFC North playoff hopefuls, Pittsburgh’s defense will be a big factor. After getting embarrassed by the Chiefs, the Steelers will certainly want to put on a better performance against their rivals.

Bears D/ST vs. Giants (13 percent)

The Bears have declined on this side of the ball, and Khalil Mack’s absence has hurt. However, this team is starting to get players back from COVID-19 and are high on confidence after a win over the Seahawks. The Giants have problems across the board, especially at quarterback. That’s a recipe for success on what is expected to be a cold day at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Browns D/ST vs. Steelers (39.2 percent)

Mayfield has been a disaster this year, but it’s not like Ben Roethlisberger and Pittsburgh’s offense has been any better. The Browns have stars on defense and can create problems for the Steelers offensively in what should be a relatively low-scoring game. This unit can flip a matchup in a manager’s favor on Monday night.