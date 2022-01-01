Vikings vs. Packers game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings hit the road to take on the Green Bay Packers in an NFC North clash. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 8:20 p.m. ET as part of Week 17’s Sunday Night Football game on Sunday, January 2nd. The game will air on NBC.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Vikings-Packers in Week 17 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Packers Week 17 odds

Spread: GB -13.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: MIN +575, GB -850

Our picks for Vikings vs. Packers

Pick against the spread: GB -13.5

This is a rematch from Week 11 when these divisional rivals first met this season. In that game, the Vikings kicked a field goal as time expired to come away with a 34-31 win. Unfortunately, Kirk Cousins has been ruled out of this game because he tested positive for COVID-19. With that, backup Sean Mannion will be the starting quarterback and I don’t have much faith in him. Give me Aaron Rodgers making a case for consecutive MVP awards and the Packers covering.

Over/under: UNDER 42

The weather for Lambeau is going to be super cold during game time, but there shouldn’t be any snow. The Packers' defense has improved throughout the season, but they have given up at least 22 points in each of their last five games. Minnesota will be missing Adam Thielen and Cousins, and even though Dalvin Cook should get plenty of run, I think this game hits the under and ends up being a rather uneventful Sunday Night Football game.

Preferred player prop: Dalvin Cook OVER 15.5 receiving yards -120

With Sean Mannion in at quarterback, the offense will be limited, but check downs to Cook should still be in the game plan. His ability with the ball is too good to not grab this over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.