Rose Bowl weather forecast for January 1, what it means betting Utah vs. Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Utah Utes head into the new year looking for a Rose Bowl victory. The Buckeyes will be looking to cap off an otherwise disappointing season with a bowl win, while the Utes will look to bring the Pac-12 a premier bowl game victory after a strong campaign.

Weather for Utah vs. Ohio State in Rose Bowl

Forecast

Mostly sunny, 56 degrees, SSW wind 4mph

Betting implications

Ohio State’s offense relies on good conditions, especially in the passing game. The Rose Bowl should be fairly clean in terms of weather, so the Buckeyes are right to be favored according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Look for Utah’s run game to be effective as well, but the Utes will have to ultimately cover on the defensive end to get a win in this game. After a rough ending to the season against Michigan in the snow, this will be welcome weather for Ohio State.