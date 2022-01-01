Premier League table: Who tops EPL standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 21

The English Premier League kicks off Matchday 21 this weekend, getting started with Arsenal taking on Manchester City at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. As COVID-19 continues to run rampant in the UK, 19 matches have been postponed so far, undoubtedly with more to come. But for now, plenty of matches are still taking place as we head into Matchday 21.

Manchester City continues their dominance as they widened the gap between themselves and the rest of the pack with a 1-0 win over Brentford last week. Now eight points clear of second-place Chelsea with 50 points, they’re riding a 10-match winning streak and will look to extend that to 11 with a win over Arsenal. They’ll meet up with Chelsea in Matchday 22, where the Blues will hope to gain a little bit of ground on the league leaders. City is favored at -1000 to win the league for the second year in a row at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chelsea sits in second place with 42 points, while Liverpool is in third with 41 points and a game in hand. Those two sides will face off in Matchday 21 as they both look to get a leg up on the other. Chelsea is +2500 to win the title while Liverpool is +800.

At the bottom of the table, the relegation zone is looking mighty crowded, with Norwich City in last place with just 10 points, and four other teams within six points of them as well. Newcastle United sits in 19th place with 11 points and Burnley just ahead of them with 11 points as those three would be relegated if the season ended today. Watford and Leeds aren’t too far out of relegation danger, though, as Watford has just 13 points and Leeds sits at 16.

Still, Norwich is the favorite for relegation with their odds at -2000. Watford is at -165, with Burnley at -130, and Newcastle at -110. Leeds is the first team on the plus side with odds at +250 for relegation.