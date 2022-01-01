How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 21

With 19 games already postponed this season due to COVID-19, Matchday 21 kicks off the new year in the Premier League with eight matches still on the slate for Saturday through Monday. Two of the Matchday 21 games have already been postponed, as Leicester City v. Norwich City and Southampton v. Newcastle have been called off.

Manchester City continues their dominance of the league as they moved eight points clear of second-place Chelsea with a 1-0 win over Brentford last week.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

There’s no doubt that the headlining match of the weekend is Chelsea v. Liverpool, as the second and third place teams go head-to-head in hopes of gaining some ground on each other and Man City. Liverpool will look to win their third straight match at Stamford Bridge, with the last two wins coming in 2019 and 2020.

Mohamed Salah leads the Reds in both goals and assists, with 15 and nine respectively. The Blues are led by Mason Mount with seven goals, while he’s tied with Reece James and Mateo Kovacic with five assists each. The match kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET and can be watched on USA and Telemundo in the United States. Liverpool is favored to win with odds at +145, and Chelsea at +185 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Another match to keep an eye on is Arsneal v. Man City, with City paying a visit to Emirates Stadium for the first time this season. The two sides met back in August when City absolutely steamrolled the Gunners with a 5-0 scoreline. Ferran Torres notched a brace, while Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, and Rodri all added goals of their own. Arsenal, led by Emile Smith-Rowe with eight goals, will look for revenge on City as they look to close the gap between themselves and third-place Liverpool.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning, and the game will be broadcast on USA and Universo. Unsurprisingly, Man City is heavily favored to win with odds at -195 while Arsenal is at +500.

EPL Matchday 21 schedule

Saturday, Jan 1

Arsenal v. Manchester City, 7:30 a.m. — USA, Universo

Watford v. Tottenham Hotspur, 10 a.m. — USA, Universo

Crystal Palace v. West Ham United, 12:30 p.m. — USA, Universo

Leicester City v. Norwich City — POSTPONED

Sunday, Jan 2

Brentford v. Aston Villa, 9 a.m. — Peacock

Everton v. Brighton & Hove Albion, 9 a.m. — Telemundo, USA

Leeds United v. Burnley, 9 a.m. — Peacock

Chelsea v. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. — Telemundo, USA

Southampton v. Newcastle United — POSTPONED

Monday, Jan 3

Manchester United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 12:30 p.m. — USA, Universo