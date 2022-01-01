What time will Frank Sanchez vs. Christian Hammer fight start on New Years Day

The heavyweight division is on display on New Years Day evening when Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin fight an IBF heavyweight elimination bout in the main event in Hollywood, Florida. The card features six other heavyweight bouts, including Frank Sanchez fighting late replacement Christian Hammer.

The Ortiz-Martin card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day. Main event ring walks are expected around 10:30 p.m., so we can likely expect Sanchez-Hammer to start sometime around 9:30 or 9:45 p.m. It’s a FOX Sports television PPV and you can view a live stream at FITE.tv.

Sanchez was scheduled to face Carlos Negron, but Negron had to withdraw after he contracted COVID-19. Hammer was added earlier this week as a late replacement. Hammer is 26-8 and has alternated losses and wins his past six fights. His most recent fight was against Tyson Fury’s cousin Hughie in October and Hammer had to retire in the fifth round due to injury.

Sanchez comes into the fight with a 19-0 record with one no contest. He currently holds the WBC Continental Americas and WBO-NABO heavyweight titles, although it appears they are not on the line in this bout. Sanchez is a -3000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Hammer is a +1200 underdog.

Full Card for Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin