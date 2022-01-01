What time will Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin fight start on New Years Day

The heavyweight division gets a showcase on the first day of 2022. Heavyweights Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin will face off in an IBF eliminator bout in a card filled with a mix of contending and marginal heavyweights.

The main card gets started at 8 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day. Ortiz and Martin are expected to make their ring walks for the main event sometime around 10:30 p.m. It’s a FOX Sports television PPV and you can view a live stream at FITE.tv.

The winner theoretically could face IBF champ Oleksandr Usyk, but that fighter will likely have to wait in line due to the Anthony Joshua rematch and a potential unification bout with the winner of the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte bout. For now, Ortiz and Martin can start to clear out the lower tier of the heavyweight contenders.

Ortiz is 32-2 and his only two losses are to Deontay Wilder. He lost via tenth round TKO in 2018 and then via seventh round in 2019. He last fought in November 2020, beating Alexander Flores via first round knockout. Martin is 28-2-1 and has won his last three fights, with two coming via TKO and one via DQ. Prior to that, he lost a unanimous decision to Adam Kownacki in 2018. His other loss was to Anthony Joshua via second round knockout in 2016.

Ortiz comes into the bout as a -340 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Martin is a +265 underdog. The favored fight outcome is Ortiz by KO, TKO, or DQ at -190.

Full Card for Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin