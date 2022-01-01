Frank Sanchez vs. Christian Hammer live stream: How to watch heavyweight bout via live online stream

New Years Day brings a heavyweight prospect bout on the main card of a heavyweight-loaded event in Hollywood, Florida. Frank Sanchez is fighting late replacement Christian Hammer in the final bout before a main event featuring Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin in an IBF heavyweight eliminator bout.

The event is a FOX Sports television PPV and you can view a live stream at FITE.tv. The main card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Main event ring walks are expected around 10:30 p.m., which means Sanchez and Hammer should make their way to the ring sometime around 9:30 p.m.

Sanchez is a notable prospect on Canelo Alvarez’s promotional roster. He is 19-0 with a no contest against Lamont Capers in May 2018. Sanchez holds the WBC Continental Americas and WBO-NABO titles, but it does not appear they are on the line in this replacement bout. He won the WBO title in August 2019 and the WBC title in March 2020.

Sanchez is a -3000 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook and the favored outcome is Sanchez by KO, TKO, or DQ at -390. Hammer comes into the bout with a 26-8 record and three losses in his last five bouts. He is a +1200 underdog, with +1600 odds of securing a KO, TKO, or DQ win.

