Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin live stream: How to watch heavyweight bout via live online stream

New Year’s Day is upon us and the heavyweight division will be in the spotlight this evening. Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin face off in an IBF heavyweight eliminator bout atop a card featuring six other heavyweight bouts.

The Ortiz-Martin main card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET, with ring walks for the main event expected around 10:30 p.m. It’s a FOX Sports television PPV and you can view a live stream at FITE.tv.

Ortiz is 32-2 with Deontay Wilder serving as the only blemishes on his record. He briefly held the WBA interim title in 2015 and his two losses to Wilder were for the WBC title. Martin is 28-2-1. He had an early career draw against Alvaro Morales and then losses to Anthony Joshua in 2016 and Adam Kownacki in 2018. Held the IBF title prior to his loss to Joshua.

Ortiz is a -340 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Martin is a +265 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 6.5 with the over priced at -120. The favored outcome is Ortiz by KO, TKO, or DQ at -190. That’s followed by Ortiz by decision or technical decision at +350.

Full Card for Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin