Full undercard for Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin heavyweight fight

Pro boxing kicks off 2022 in Hollywood, Florida with a “heavy” FOX PPV card. Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin are fighting a heavyweight eliminator bout atop a card that features mostly heavyweights.

The Ortiz-Martin card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day with ring walks for the main event expected around 10:30 p.m. It’s a FOX Sports television PPV and you can view a live stream at FITE.tv.

The IBF currently ranks Martin as the No. 2 contender and Ortiz as the No. 10 contender. Oleksandr Usyk is the current IBF titleholder. Ortiz is 32-2 and coming off a win over Alexander Flores in November 2020. His two losses both came in heavyweight title fights against Deontay Wilder. Martin is 28-2-1 and last fought in February 2020 when he beat Gerald Washington via sixth round TKO. Ortiz is a -340 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Martin is a +265 underdog.

Five other fights on the card are getting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ve included the odds below.

Full Card for Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin