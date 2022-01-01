 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full undercard for Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin heavyweight fight

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Luis Ortiz faces Charles Martin in a heavyweight bout on New Year’s Day.

By David Fucillo
Fighters Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz attends the ‘BYB Extreme Bareknuckle Brawl by The River’ in the TRIGON Triangle Ring at James L. Knight Center on September 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida.&nbsp; Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Pro boxing kicks off 2022 in Hollywood, Florida with a “heavy” FOX PPV card. Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin are fighting a heavyweight eliminator bout atop a card that features mostly heavyweights.

The Ortiz-Martin card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day with ring walks for the main event expected around 10:30 p.m. It’s a FOX Sports television PPV and you can view a live stream at FITE.tv.

The IBF currently ranks Martin as the No. 2 contender and Ortiz as the No. 10 contender. Oleksandr Usyk is the current IBF titleholder. Ortiz is 32-2 and coming off a win over Alexander Flores in November 2020. His two losses both came in heavyweight title fights against Deontay Wilder. Martin is 28-2-1 and last fought in February 2020 when he beat Gerald Washington via sixth round TKO. Ortiz is a -340 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Martin is a +265 underdog.

Five other fights on the card are getting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ve included the odds below.

Full Card for Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin

  • Main event: Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin, 12 rounds, IBF heavyweight eliminator
  • Frank Sanchez (-3000) vs. Christian Hammer (+1200), 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Jonathan Rice (-165) vs. Michael Coffie (+135), 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Gerald Washington (+190) vs. Ali Eren Demirezen (-240), 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Frank Martin (-750) vs. Romero Duno (+500), 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Viktor Vykhryst (-3000) vs. Iago Kiladze (+1100), 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Geovany Bruzon vs. Lenier Pero, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Maliek Montgomery vs. Angel Luna, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Atif Oberlton vs. Ernest Amuzu, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Steven Torres vs. James Evans, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Alayn Limonta vs. Ray Barlow, 4 rounds, welterweight

