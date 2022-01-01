How to watch No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Rose Bowl matchup between the No. 11 Utah Utes and the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes. The game is set for Saturday, January 1 at 5 p.m. ET.

Utah (10-3, 8-1 Pac-12) won each of their last six games in a row and crushed the Oregon Ducks in the conference title game to reach the Rose Bowl for the first time in program history. Ohio State (10-2, 8-1 Big Ten) expects a College Football Playoff spot every year, but that goal ended when they were defeated by the Michigan Wolverines in the regular season finale. The Buckeyes will be without plenty of their top playmakers as they opt out to get ready for the NFL Draft.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Rose Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

2021 Rose Bowl: No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Ohio State

Date: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Kickoff time: 5 p.m. ET

Stadium: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Ohio State -170, Utah +150