How to watch Penn State vs. No. 21 Arkansas in the Outback Bowl via live online stream

ESPN2 will host the broadcast for the 2022 Outback Bowl matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks. The game is set for Saturday, January 1 at noon ET.

Arkansas (8-4, 4-4 SEC) continues to make strides under Sam Pittman, who is doing an incredible job of changing the culture around the Razorbacks program, and finishing the regular season inside the Top 25 is very impressive considering where Arkansas has been in recent years. Penn State (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) did not have a very good season by their standards for the second year in a row, and we’ll see how motivated the Nittany Lions will be in the Outback Bowl.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Outback Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

2022 Outback Bowl: Penn State vs. No. 21 Arkansas

Date: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Kickoff time: 12 p.m. ET

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Arkansas -150, Penn State +130