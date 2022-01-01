How to watch No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Fiesta Bowl matchup between the No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys and the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game is set for Saturday, January 1 at 1 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame (11-1) came up short in a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, and that was the difference in the Fighting Irish not qualifying for the College Football Playoff in a season in which expectations for low for the program’s standards. Oklahoma State (11-2, 8-1 Big 12) knocked off the Oklahoma Sooners in the regular season finale but came a yard short of winning a Big 12 Championship against the Baylor Bears.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Fiesta Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

2021 Fiesta Bowl: No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

Date: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Notre Dame -110, Oklahoma State -110