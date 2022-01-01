How to watch No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl via live online stream

ABC will host the broadcast for the 2021 Citrus Bowl matchup between the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats. The game is set for Saturday, January 1 at 1 p.m. ET.

The last time you saw Iowa (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten), the Hawkeyes were getting crushed by the Michigan Wolverines in the conference title game. Iowa is as one-sided of a football team as you’ll ever see with one of the best defenses and worst offenses in the country. Kentucky (9-3, 5-3 SEC) will go for their second 10-win season in four years. Before that, the Wildcats hadn’t reached double-digit victories since 1977 as Mark Stoops continues to do an incredible job in Lexington.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Citrus Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

2021 Citrus Bowl: No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky

Date: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Kentucky -150, Iowa +130