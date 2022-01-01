What channel is Arkansas vs. Penn State on and what is game time for 2022 Outback Bowl

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Penn State Nittany Lions meet in the Outback Bowl to ring in the new year. Both teams finished with strong seasons, even if the journey along the way was volatile and ultimately left both fanbases wanting more.

The Razorbacks will be without wide receiver Treylon Burks due to NFL draft considerations, but look for the other key players to be in the mix. KJ Jefferson will look to complete a big season with a bowl win, and head coach Sam Pittman will want this to show he’s got the program headed in the right direction.

Penn State had a flurry of opt-outs ahead of the bowl game, which head coach James Franklin said was not unexpected. The Nittany Lions have risen to new heights under Franklin, and a bowl victory would keep that upward trajectory going into next season.

Arkansas vs. Penn State: 2022 Outback Bowl TV info

Game date: Saturday, January 1st

Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Arkansas is a 3-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 48.5. The Razorbacks are -150 on the moneyline while Penn State is +130.