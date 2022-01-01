 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State on and what is game time for 2022 Fiesta Bowl

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Oklahoma State Cowboys face off in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. We break down how and when to watch the game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Notre Dame v Stanford
Quarterback Jack Coan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish attempts a pass during an NCAA football game against the Stanford Cardinal on November 27, 2021 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California.
Photo by David Madison/Getty Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Oklahoma State Cowboys hope to add one more win to the resume this season when the teams meet in the Fiesta Bowl. Both teams fell just short of the College Football Playoff this season, but this bowl game still means a lot in college football circles.

The Irish saw Brian Kelly depart just before the final week of the season and will want to play hard for new coach Marcus Freeman. These games are typically a great recruiting opportunity for the Irish, so expect a big performance from this group.

The Cowboys will be kicking themselves over not making the playoff, although Mike Gundy has shown he can lead this program to that level in the future. The biggest question for Oklahoma State will be whether its offense can move the ball against Notre Dame’s stout defense.

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State: 2022 Fiesta Bowl TV info

Game date: Saturday, January 1st
Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC

The game is currently listed as a Pick ‘Em at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 45.5.

