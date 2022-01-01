 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Ohio State vs. Utah on and what is game time for 2022 Rose Bowl

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Utah Utes face off in the 2022 Rose Bowl. We break down how and when to watch the game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Ohio State v Michigan
C.J. Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass against the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Utah Utes hope to cap off their impressive seasons with a Rose Bowl win on January 1. The Buckeyes fell short of College Football Playoff expectations, while the Utes emerged from the Pac-12 to punch a ticket to one of the sport’s premier bowl games.

The Buckeyes failed to make the Big Ten title game after getting stomped in “The Game” against Michigan, but there’s a lot to like about this team going forward. A Rose Bowl win would be a big boost for guys like CJ Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Utes crushed the Oregon Ducks twice in a span of three weeks to book a trip to Pasadena. This program has become a force under Kyle Whittingham, and will look to use its defense and run game to shut down Ohio State. A Rose Bowl win would elevate Utah on the recruiting front as well.

Ohio State vs. Utah: 2021 Rose Bowl TV info

Game date: Saturday, January 1st
Game time: 5:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN

Ohio State is a 4-point favorite and -170 on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook, while Utah is +150 on the moneyline. The total for this game is set at 64.

