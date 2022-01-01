 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Iowa vs. Kentucky on and what is game time for 2022 Citrus Bowl

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Kentucky Wildcats face off in the 2022 Citrus Bowl. We break down how and when to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff
Kentucky v Georgia
Head coach Mark Stoops of the Kentucky Wildcats calls a timeout in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Athens, Georgia.
The Iowa Hawkeyes and Kentucky Wildcats hope to cap off strong seasons with a Citrus Bowl victory to ring in the new year. The Hawkeyes had a magical start to the season before succumbing to Purdue, while the Wildcats went largely under the radar in the SEC to produce a spike year for Mark Stoops.

Iowa’s formula with running the ball and strong defensive play worked well in certain games but failed to deliver the big-time results against top teams. A 10-win season is nothing to brush off in Iowa City, although many hoped this would be the year Kirk Ferentz broke through in the Big Ten. A Citrus Bowl victory would cap off the year well.

Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez Jr. formed a dynamic 1-2 punch for Kentucky this season, which ran through the SEC East outside of Georgia. Stoops was a candidate for head coaching openings but has found a way to achieve strong results at a program known for basketball. Deliver a few campaigns like this every now and then and people will forget the down years.

Iowa vs. Kentucky: 2022 Citrus Bowl TV info

Game date: Saturday, January 1st
Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC

Kentucky is a 3-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook and -150 on the moneyline. Iowa is +130 on the moneyline with the total set at 44.

