What channel is Iowa vs. Kentucky on and what is game time for 2022 Citrus Bowl

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Kentucky Wildcats hope to cap off strong seasons with a Citrus Bowl victory to ring in the new year. The Hawkeyes had a magical start to the season before succumbing to Purdue, while the Wildcats went largely under the radar in the SEC to produce a spike year for Mark Stoops.

Iowa’s formula with running the ball and strong defensive play worked well in certain games but failed to deliver the big-time results against top teams. A 10-win season is nothing to brush off in Iowa City, although many hoped this would be the year Kirk Ferentz broke through in the Big Ten. A Citrus Bowl victory would cap off the year well.

Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez Jr. formed a dynamic 1-2 punch for Kentucky this season, which ran through the SEC East outside of Georgia. Stoops was a candidate for head coaching openings but has found a way to achieve strong results at a program known for basketball. Deliver a few campaigns like this every now and then and people will forget the down years.

Iowa vs. Kentucky: 2022 Citrus Bowl TV info

Game date: Saturday, January 1st

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Kentucky is a 3-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook and -150 on the moneyline. Iowa is +130 on the moneyline with the total set at 44.