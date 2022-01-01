Iowa vs. Kentucky picks and best bets for 2021 Citrus Bowl

New Year’s Day will bring us the annual Citrus Bowl in Orlando as the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes will battle the No. 25 Kentucky Wildcats.

Iowa (10-3) briefly flirted with relevance as a top team in the sport this season before those hopes were quickly dashed. The Hawkeyes were at one point ranked No. 2 in the AP poll before getting crushed at home Purdue and Wisconsin in back-to-back weeks. The team would rally to win its last four games and claim the Big Ten West title before getting demolished by Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Kentucky (9-3) is trying to achieve its second 10-win season under Mark Stoops with a victory today in Orlando. The Wildcats managed to finish second in the SEC East standings this season, a campaign highlighted by victories over both Florida and LSU in back-to-back weeks. They capped things off by pummeling in-state rival Louisville 52-21 in the season finale, a game where quarterback Will Levis ran for 113 yards and four touchdowns.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Iowa: 32nd overall, 100th offense, 4th defense

Kentucky: 21st overall, 23rd offense, 35th defense

Citrus Bowl opt outs, injury updates

Iowa

RB Tyler Goodson - Opt out

Kentucky

DE Josh Pachal Out- Injury/Illness

WR Isaiah Epps - Out

WR Josh Ali - Out

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Iowa: 7-6 ATS

Kentucky: 8-4 ATS

Total

Iowa: Over 6-7

Kentucky: Over 8-4

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kentucky -3

Total: 44

Moneyline: Kentucky -150, Iowa +130

Opening line: Kentucky -2.5

Opening total: 45

Weather

83 degrees, 10 MPH Winds SSW, Sunny

Iowa vs. Kentucky: Citrus Bowl Pick

Under 44

It’s a bright, sunny New Year’s Day in Orlando but it’ll be played as if it were a frigid day in the Midwest. Both teams are comfortable getting into rock fights and that’s exactly what this will be. Hammer the under.

