 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Arkansas vs. Penn State picks and best bets for Outback Bowl

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Penn State Nittany Lions face off in the 2022 Outback Bowl. We break down our picks and best bets for the game.

By Collin Sherwin
NCAA Football: Penn State at Michigan State
Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson gives a thumbs up before a play during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Penn State Nittany Lions square off in the Outback Bowl, with both teams looking to cap off strong seasons with a crucial bowl victory. The Nittany Lions will be without several key players, although Arkansas will also be without star receiver Treylon Burks.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Arkansas: 34 overall, 43 offense, 29 defense
Penn State: 15 overall, 66 offense, 6 defense

Outback Bowl opt outs, injury updates

Arkansas

WR Treylon Burks - opted out

Penn State

DE Arnold Ebiketie - opted out

WR Jahan Dotson - opted out

DB Jaquan Brisker - opted out

LB Ellis Brooks - opted out

LB Brandon Smith - opted out

DT Derrick Tangelo

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Arkansas: 7-4-1 ATS
Penn State: 7-5

Total

Arkansas: Over 7-5
Penn State: Over 3-9

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Arkansas -3
Total: 48.5
Moneyline: Arkansas -150, Penn State +130

Opening line: Penn State -4
Opening total: 45

Weather

Sunny, 78 degrees, S 10 mph, 3 percent chance of rain

Arkansas vs. Penn State: Outback Bowl Pick

Arkansas -3

The Razorbacks will be without Burks, but should have the rest of the team intact. Penn State has more talent overall, but will be missing a lot of that defense with opt-outs. It’s hard to bet on a team missing players to hang with a tough SEC outfit like Arkansas.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation