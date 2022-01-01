Arkansas vs. Penn State picks and best bets for Outback Bowl

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Penn State Nittany Lions square off in the Outback Bowl, with both teams looking to cap off strong seasons with a crucial bowl victory. The Nittany Lions will be without several key players, although Arkansas will also be without star receiver Treylon Burks.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Arkansas: 34 overall, 43 offense, 29 defense
Penn State: 15 overall, 66 offense, 6 defense
Outback Bowl opt outs, injury updates
Arkansas
WR Treylon Burks - opted out
Penn State
DE Arnold Ebiketie - opted out
WR Jahan Dotson - opted out
DB Jaquan Brisker - opted out
LB Ellis Brooks - opted out
LB Brandon Smith - opted out
DT Derrick Tangelo
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Arkansas: 7-4-1 ATS
Penn State: 7-5
Total
Arkansas: Over 7-5
Penn State: Over 3-9
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Arkansas -3
Total: 48.5
Moneyline: Arkansas -150, Penn State +130
Opening line: Penn State -4
Opening total: 45
Weather
Sunny, 78 degrees, S 10 mph, 3 percent chance of rain
Arkansas vs. Penn State: Outback Bowl Pick
Arkansas -3
The Razorbacks will be without Burks, but should have the rest of the team intact. Penn State has more talent overall, but will be missing a lot of that defense with opt-outs. It’s hard to bet on a team missing players to hang with a tough SEC outfit like Arkansas.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.