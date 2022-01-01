Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, January 1

The NBA kicks off 2022 with six games on the schedule, headlined by the Golden State Warriors taking on the Utah Jazz in the final contest of the day. Even with a relatively light slate, there are still a handful of player props which can deliver for bettors. Here’s some props to consider to start off the new year, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jrue Holiday, over 18.5 points (+100)

Holiday is averaging exactly 18.0 points per game this season. In the last eight games, he’s put up 24.3 points per contest. Throw in the plus odds and the absence of Khris Middleton due to a personal reason and you’ve got a strong prop.

James Harden triple-double vs. Clippers (+240)

Harden is averaging a 30-point triple-double in his three games since returning from the league’s health and safety protocols. He only missed out on a triple-double in one of those three contests. Going up against a Clippers team with some top defensive players out is a great way for Harden to keep his ridiculous production going.

Rudy Gobert, over 14.5 rebounds (-115)

In his last 15 games, Gobert is averaging 15.5 rebounds per game. He’s a star performer in the interior for Utah, which is going up against a Golden State team weak at the center position. With Draymond Green potentially still out, Gobert won’t have many challengers for rebounds in this contest.

