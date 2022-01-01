Outback Bowl: Arkansas vs. Penn State live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Penn State Nittany Lions meet in the Outback Bowl to kick off 2022. There are several notable players opting out of this game with NFL draft considerations, but this is expected to be a tight contest between two strong programs in their respective conferences.

Live stream info, start time

You can watch Arkansas vs. Penn State in the 2022 Outback Bowl on Saturday, January 1st at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Outback Bowl Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Arkansas -3

Point Total: 48.5

Moneyline: Arkansas -150, Penn State +130

Betting splits

Arkansas: (63% of handle, 56% percent of bets)

Penn State: (37% of handle, 44% percent of bets)

