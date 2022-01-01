Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Oklahoma State Cowboys will hope to finish their season strong with a Fiesta Bowl victory on January 1. Here’s everything you need to know about the contest.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, January 1st at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Fiesta Bowl Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Pick ‘em

Point Total: 45.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -110, Oklahoma State -110

Betting splits

Oklahoma State: (22% of handle, 32% percent of bets)

Notre Dame: (78% of handle, 68% percent of bets)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.