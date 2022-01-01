Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Kentucky Wildcats hope to add a New Year’s Day bowl game trophy to their trophy cabinet when the two teams meet in the Citrus Bowl. The Hawkeyes looked destined for a magical run before stumbling over several hurdles, while the Wildcats slowly powered their way through the SEC East.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Iowa vs. Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl on Saturday, January 1st at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. You can stream it via ABC or on the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Citrus Bowl odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Kentucky -3

Point Total: 44

Moneyline: Iowa +130, Kentucky -150

Betting splits

Iowa: (39% of handle, 61% percent of bets)

Kentucky: (61% of handle, 39% percent of bets)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.