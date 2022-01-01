Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Utah live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Utah Utes will battle for one of college football’s most prestigious trophies when the two teams meet up in the Rose Bowl January 1. Both programs have gone in opposite directions relative to expectations this year but that won’t dampen the atmosphere on one of the sport’s biggest traditions.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Ohio State vs. Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl on Saturday, January 1st at 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Rose Bowl Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Ohio State -4

Point Total: 64

Moneyline: Ohio State -170, Utah +150

Bowl Betting splits

Ohio State: (69% of handle, 74% percent of bets)

Utah: (31% of handle, 26% percent of bets)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.