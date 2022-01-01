Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Jazz on Saturday

The Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz meet in the banner game of Saturday’s slate. These two West powers will kick off 2022 with what could end up being a conference finals preview.

The Jazz are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with Utah at -190 on the moneyline and Golden State at +160. The total is set at 223.5.

Warriors vs. Jazz, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -4.5 (-110)

It’s hard to pick against the Warriors this season but this would be the game to do it. The Jazz are a force at home, going 14-6 in Salt Lake City. Utah is coming off a big win over the Timberwolves Friday and will also likely get Mike Conley back for this contest. Take the home team against the spread.

Over/Under: Over 223.5 (-105)

Utah is the top scoring team in the league and Golden State is eighth. That means there’s likely to be a lot of points in this one. The over is the play, even with the total being relatively higher than most NBA games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.