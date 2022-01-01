 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Jazz on Saturday

We go over some of the best betting options for Saturday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.

Utah Jazz v Portland Trail Blazers
Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz is introduced as part of the starting lineup before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on December 29, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.
The Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz meet in the banner game of Saturday’s slate. These two West powers will kick off 2022 with what could end up being a conference finals preview.

The Jazz are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with Utah at -190 on the moneyline and Golden State at +160. The total is set at 223.5.

Warriors vs. Jazz, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -4.5 (-110)

It’s hard to pick against the Warriors this season but this would be the game to do it. The Jazz are a force at home, going 14-6 in Salt Lake City. Utah is coming off a big win over the Timberwolves Friday and will also likely get Mike Conley back for this contest. Take the home team against the spread.

Over/Under: Over 223.5 (-105)

Utah is the top scoring team in the league and Golden State is eighth. That means there’s likely to be a lot of points in this one. The over is the play, even with the total being relatively higher than most NBA games.

