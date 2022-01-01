Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Wizards on Saturday

The Chicago Bulls will look to take the second game of a back-to-back set when they face the Washington Wizards to begin 2022. The Bulls have maintained their standing as one of the East’s top teams, while the Wizards have sunk to the middle of the conference after a hot start.

The Bulls are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 221.5. Chicago is -135 on the moneyline, while Washington is +115.

Bulls vs. Wizards, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -2 (-115)

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are on fire right now, which is bad news for Washington. The Wizards are getting healthier but are still missing some key players. Chicago will have some fatigue after a game Friday and any New Year’s Eve shenanigans, but the Bulls should be able to power their way through this game.

Over/Under: Under 221.5 (-115)

The Wizards are one of the worst scoring teams in the league, and Chicago’s high-scoring offense isn’t going to make up for what is a relatively high total. Both teams defend at an average level in terms of points allowed, so the under is the play here.

