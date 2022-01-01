Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Nets on Saturday

The Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets meet for the second time in six days to kick off the 2022 calendar year. The Clippers are trying to tread water while Paul George recovers from an elbow injury, while the Nets look like a championship-caliber team with Kevin Durant and James Harden back on the court.

The Nets are 12-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with Brooklyn at -850 on the moneyline while LA is +575 on the moneyline. The total is set at 220.5.

Clippers vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -12 (-115)

Brooklyn won the most recent contest by 16 points, and should be able to cruise behind Durant and Harden. The Nets are missing some rotation players but the Clippers won’t have any star power in this contest. Back Brooklyn to take this game comfortably.

Over/Under: Over 220.5 (-110)

The previous game went way over this total, so it’s the smart play to back the over again even with the line being elevated. The Nets have plenty of scoring and the Clippers will try to keep up, so take the points here.

