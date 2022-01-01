 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State picks and best bets for 2022 Fiesta Bowl

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Oklahoma State Cowboys face off in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. We break down our picks and best bets for the game.

By Collin Sherwin
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Stanford
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan throws a pass during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Oklahoma State Cowboys will be looking to finish off strong seasons with a Fiesta Bowl victory in the new year. The Irish and Cowboys missed out on the College Football Playoff, but this will be a nice consolation prize for whichever team wins the game.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Notre Dame: 10 overall, 24 offense, 13 defense
Oklahoma State: 16 overall, 59 offense, 9 defense

Fiesta Bowl opt outs, injury updates

Notre Dame

S Kyle Hamilton - opted out

RB Kyren Williams - opted out

Oklahoma State

None

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Notre Dame: 9-3 ATS
Oklahoma State: 9-3-1 ATS

Total

Notre Dame: Over 6-6
Oklahoma State: Over 4-8-1

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Pick ‘em
Total: 45.5
Moneyline: Notre Dame -110, Oklahoma State -110

Opening line: Notre Dame -2.5
Opening total: 44.5

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State: Fiesta Bowl Pick

Notre Dame Pick ‘em

The Irish are missing their best player on defense and offense, but this team advocated for Marcus Freeman to be the head coach. It will go hard in what will be his first game at the helm, with the additional motivation of wanting to stick it to Brian Kelly. Oklahoma State’s defense is solid, but it won’t be enough in this game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation