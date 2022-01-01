Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State picks and best bets for 2022 Fiesta Bowl

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Oklahoma State Cowboys will be looking to finish off strong seasons with a Fiesta Bowl victory in the new year. The Irish and Cowboys missed out on the College Football Playoff, but this will be a nice consolation prize for whichever team wins the game.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Notre Dame: 10 overall, 24 offense, 13 defense
Oklahoma State: 16 overall, 59 offense, 9 defense
Fiesta Bowl opt outs, injury updates
Notre Dame
S Kyle Hamilton - opted out
RB Kyren Williams - opted out
Oklahoma State
None
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Notre Dame: 9-3 ATS
Oklahoma State: 9-3-1 ATS
Total
Notre Dame: Over 6-6
Oklahoma State: Over 4-8-1
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Pick ‘em
Total: 45.5
Moneyline: Notre Dame -110, Oklahoma State -110
Opening line: Notre Dame -2.5
Opening total: 44.5
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State: Fiesta Bowl Pick
Notre Dame Pick ‘em
The Irish are missing their best player on defense and offense, but this team advocated for Marcus Freeman to be the head coach. It will go hard in what will be his first game at the helm, with the additional motivation of wanting to stick it to Brian Kelly. Oklahoma State’s defense is solid, but it won’t be enough in this game.
