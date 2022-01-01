Ohio State vs. Utah predictions and best bets for 2022 Rose Bowl

It’s the “Granddaddy of Them All” in Pasadena, CA, on New Year’s Day as the annual Rose Bowl will feature a showdown as the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes will battle the No. 10 Utah Utes.

Ohio State (10-2) is in the rare position where a Rose Bowl appearance is considered a consolation prize, missing out on both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff this season. After an early loss to Oregon, the Buckeyes ramped things up and mowed down opponents in conference play until the regular season finale where it was bulldozed by arch rival Michigan in Ann Arbor. Several key players have already opted out of this game, leaving quarterback CJ Stroud to lead this team in Pasadena.

Utah (10-3) looked shaky at the beginning of the season but got rolling down the stretch to eventually claim the Pac-12 Championship. Led by Cameron Rising and Tavion Thomas on offense and boasting a fierce defense, the Utes put stamped themselves with a pair of dominant victories over then College Football Playoff contender Oregon. The second one came in a 38-10 rout in the Pac-12 Championship Game, vaulting them to a Rose Bowl berth.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Ohio State: 2nd overall, 1st offense, 17th defense

Utah: 14th overall, 18th offense, 15th defense

Rose Bowl opt outs, injury updates

Ohio State

DT Haskell Garrett - Opt-out

WR Chris Olave - Opt-out

WR Garrett Wilson - Opt-out

DB Sevyn Banks Questionable - Undisclosed

OT Nicholas Petit-Frere - Opt-out

Utah

Mo new injuries to report.

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Ohio State: 6-5-1 ATS

Utah: 6-7 ATS

Total

Ohio State: Over 7-5

Utah: Over 8-5

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -4

Total: 64

Moneyline: Ohio State -170, Utah +150

Opening line: Ohio State -7

Opening total: 67

Weather

57 degrees, 4 MPH Winds SSW, Mostly sunny

Ohio State vs. Utah: 2022 Rose Bowl Pick

Utah +4

Ohio State will look different in several areas of the field with so many key players deciding to opt out of this game. Meanwhile, Utah will be motivated to come out and physically impose its will in a similar manner to the two Oregon games it won. Take the points with the Utes and even pick them to outright win on the moneyline.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.