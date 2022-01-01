Public betting splits and line movement for Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Utah

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Utah Utes have trended in different directions this season relative to expectations, but both teams will want to secure the Rose Bowl win January 1. This is one of the biggest trophies in college football, and you can expect both teams to go hard in an effort to get it.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Ohio State is a 4-point favorite in this game and bettors are backing the Buckeyes here, with 74 percent of wagers coming in on Ohio State. These bets account for a whopping 69 percent of the money on this category.

Is the public right? It’s hard to not like Ohio State’s offense in this game, especially when conditions should favor the Buckeyes through the air. Utah’s defense is tough, so this is a matchup of strength vs. strength. Backing Ohio State is the right move here.

Over/Under

The total is set at 64, and the public is largely taking the over. 62 percent of the public is betting on the over, which seems a bit crazy given the number. This only accounts for 48 percent of the money though, so there are some big bets on the under.

Is the public right? Ohio State’s offense is great, but Utah’s defense is equally impressive. The Utes also run the ball well and take up time, so that could be a big hinderance for this number. With a total above 60, it’s typically smarter to take the under.

Moneyline

Ohio State is -170 on the moneyline and Utah is +150. 71 percent of all bets and 62 percent of the money is coming on the Buckeyes straight up.

Is the public right? It’s hard to see Utah keeping up with Ohio State’s offense, so the public would be right to back the Buckeyes in this game.

Opening line: OSU -7

Current line: Ohio State -4

The 7-point line might have been too much, and there’s naturally going to be some correction given the opt-outs and injuries. The Buckeyes should be relatively healthy in this game, while Utah has some guys sitting out on defense. There may an edge for bettors who waited this one out, as the Buckeyes should be able to cover if their offense clicks.

