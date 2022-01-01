Public betting splits and line movement for Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Oklahoma State Cowboys will meet in the Fiesta Bowl looking to add a signature bowl win to their impressive 2021 campaigns. Both programs fell short of the College Football Playoff but this bowl victory would be a great consolation prize for either school.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

The game is currently listed as a pick ‘em, and 68 percent of bets are going on Notre Dame. This accounts for 78 percent of the money coming in on the spread for this game.

Is the public right? It’s hard to go against Notre Dame here in what essentially becomes a pick ‘em game. Marcus Freeman’s group will be determined to prove a point to Brian Kelly.

Over/Under

The total here is set at 44.5. A whopping 87 percent of all wagers are taking the over, accounting for 60 percent of the money coming in.

Is the public right? Even with two strong defense, the public is backing the over in this game. That’s typically the way to go in bowl games, although this could be the game to go with the under.

Moneyline

Notre Dame is -110 on the moneyline and Oklahoma State is -110. The public is backing the Irish here slightly, with 52 percent of the wagers coming in on Notre Dame.

Is the public right? The Cowboys have a strong defense but not much else. Notre Dame’s group is trying to not only show something to Brian Kelly, but to also boost Marcus Freeman as the new head coach. It feels right to take the Irish straight up.

Opening line: Notre Dame -2

Current line: Pick ‘em

With two big-time programs featuring strong defense, the oddsmakers were already expecting a close game. There was likely a large number of bettors taking the Irish early, which pushed this line towards Oklahoma State a bit more.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.