Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Ole Miss live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Baylor Bears and Ole Miss Rebels will square off in the 2022 Sugar Bowl with both programs looking to get a boost with a signature win. The Bears are coming in as Big 12 champions, while the Rebels hope this can cap off one of the better seasons in Oxford in recent memory.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Baylor vs. Ole Miss in the 2022 Sugar Bowl on Saturday, January 1st at 8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Sugar Bowl odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Ole Miss -1

Point Total: 58

Moneyline: Baylor +100, Ole Miss -120

Betting splits

Baylor: (32% of handle, 38% percent of bets)

Ole Miss: (68% of handle, 62% percent of bets)

