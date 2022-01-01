 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Baylor vs. Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the 2022 Sugar Bowl between the Baylor Bears and Ole Miss Rebels on ESPN.

By Chinmay Vaidya

NCAA Football: Mississippi at Mississippi State
Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2022 Sugar Bowl matchup between the Baylor Bears and Ole Miss Rebels. The game is set for Saturday, January 1st at 8:45 p.m. ET.

The Rebels looked like challengers to Alabama in the SEC West at one point in the season but failed to back up their star-studded offense with a stellar defense. Matt Corral’s Heisman campaign fell apart midway through the season but he’ll be looking to make a strong statement in this game.

Baylor’s 2021 campaign under Dave Aranda did not result in a College Football Playoff appearance, but a Big 12 title and a Sugar Bowl victory would be a nice consolation prize. Aranda is a rising coach and the Bears will want to keep him around, so this game will mean a lot for the program in terms of future direction.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the 2022 Sugar Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2022 Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Ole Miss

Date: Saturday, January 1st
Kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. ET
Stadium: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Ole Miss -120, Baylor +100

