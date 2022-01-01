What channel is Baylor vs. Ole Miss on and what is game time for 2022 Sugar Bowl

The Baylor Bears and Ole Miss Rebels meet in the Sugar Bowl in an effort to cement solid 2021 campaigns with a bowl victory. The Bears won the Big 12 title and look to be a rising program under Dave Aranda, while Lane Kiffin’s Rebels achieved a top-10 ranking in a promising season in Oxford.

The Bears have a methodical offense and opportunistic defense, but the most important element of this team is Aranda’s coaching. He’s seen as a fast riser and has this program set to make noise in the Big 12 consistently. A Sugar Bowl win means a lot on the recruiting front as well for the Bears.

There were rumors about Kiffin potentially leaving Ole Miss but it appears the coach is here to stay for a long haul. Matt Corral’s Heisman campaign didn’t go quite as planned but the quarterback will be looking to make a big statement to open 2022. Look for the Rebels to pull out all the stops offensively in this one.

Baylor vs. Ole Miss: 2022 Sugar Bowl TV info

Game date: Saturday, January 1st

Game time: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Ole Miss is a 1-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook and -120 on the moneyline. The Bears are +100, with the total set at 58.