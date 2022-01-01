Clyde Edwards-Helaire injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

UPDATE: The Chiefs have downgraded Edwards-Helaire to OUT for Week 17.

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. A win would solidify the number 1 seed in the AFC playoffs for the Chiefs. They may have to do it without starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire as he is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Initially thought to be a worse injury, Edwards-Helaire is listed as questionable for the game on Sunday rather than outright out. That being said, CEH wasn’t able to log any participation in practice this week and he is the only player on the Chiefs’ injury report heading into the game. If he is unable to go, it would be the backup tandem of Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore that would split backfield duties.

Fantasy football impact: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder)

For fantasy, Edwards-Helaire has struggled with injury this season which has limited his performance. When he has been active, it is hard to not have fantasy value in this high octane offense. If he is able to take the field against the Bengals, he has a decent matchup as they are giving up middle-of-the-order numbers to opposing running backs per game.

With his not being able to log any sort of practice this week, I would expect him to miss this game. For your fantasy lineups, I would pivot to Derrick Gore who we have seen some explosive plays from this season in his limited playing time. IF CEH happens to be active, he has FLEX appeal for your lineups.